Search for missing Tooele woman comes to tragic end

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 21, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The search for a missing Tooele wife and mother has come to a tragic end.

According to the Tooele City Police Department, Karen Crawford, 43, was found deceased Tuesday night after police in Salt Lake City located her car in an area parking lot.

“On 02/20/24 at approximately 10:15 PM, we were notified by the Salt Lake City Police Department that they had located a black Mazda CX-5 that belonged to Karen Crawford, a missing person from Tooele City,” the press release said.



“It is with great sadness that we report that Mrs. Crawford was found deceased. This is an active investigation still, but at this time, we don’t suspect foul play.”

Crawford was last seen Thursday, Feb. 15 at the Fashion Place Mall in Murray. Police considered her endangered due to past mental health struggles.

Crawford’s disappearance led to widespread online search efforts, with police, family members, and even her employers at UDOT, spreading the word on social media.

“Karen Crawford, a member of our team is missing,” UDOT wrote in a Tuesday morning Facebook post. “Karen works in our Traffic Operations Center and gets the word out about traffic incidents, closures, and slowdowns. She’s most likely impacted your life in some way and you wouldn’t even know it.”

As word of Crawford’s death began to circulate Wednesday, family, friends and law enforcement officers expressed their gratitude for those who aided in the search efforts.



“Our hearts are with Ms. Crawford’s family and loved ones at this time as they navigate this time of grieving,” Tooele City PD wrote on Facebook. “We would like to thank the members of the public who called in tips in regards to this case. We would also like to thank the Salt Lake City Police Department for their assistance in investigating this case with us.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide or under duress free and confidential support is available 24 hours a day. Call or text the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.