Search for West Bountiful 80-year-old now in its fourth day

She was last seen Tuesday afternoon in Downey, Idaho, according to the Idaho State Police, about 118 miles north of her home.
Vest, 80, had previously been seen at about 4:45 p.m. Monday in Ogden. The Idaho alert said she was spotted again at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the small, southeast Idaho town, which has a population of about 650. “She told a passerby she was trying to get back to her home but didn’t want to take I-15. The passerby noted she was acting confused and upset.”
Vest left her home in West Bountiful at about 2 p.m. Monday. She was driving a 2017 Silver Toyota Camry, with Utah plate approximately W365U.
“Kay does not drive at night, has memory issues, and is easily confused,” according to the Silver Alert West Bountiful police issued Monday night.
Vest has blue eyes, white hair, stands about 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs roughly 105 pounds.
Anyone with information on Vest’s location is asked to call the West Bountiful Police Department at 801-298-6000 or call 911 for local law enforcement.