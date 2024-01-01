Search for suspected DUI driver leads to police shooting in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Utah, Jan 1, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) – The search for a suspected DUI driver led to an officer-involved shooting New Year’s Eve night in Riverdale.

The incident began Sunday about 9:45 p.m. when police responded to an attempt-to-locate call issued for a 19-year-old DUI suspect who had fled from officers in the past.

The alleged suspect had reportedly left a local residence while intoxicated and then drove off in a blue BMW with two other occupants.

Law enforcement officers were able to track the BMW which drove from Highway 89 to Highway 84 before making an attempted traffic stop near a McDonalds on Riverdale Rd.

The suspect bolted with officers in pursuit reaching speeds of more than 80 mph.

According to a prepared statement by the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, “On December 31, 2023, deputies responded to a potential DUI incident in the lower Uintah area.

“The vehicle in question was located near Riverdale Road and 1900 W in Roy City,” the WCSO statement said.

“The pursuit extended through Roy and Riverdale cities, with multiple agencies collaborating with the effort.

“During the pursuit, the suspect deliberately collided with two police vehicles. Law enforcement officers discharged shots at the vehicle; minor injuries were sustained by Law Enforcement and the suspect, everyone has been cleared medically.”

The suspect is in custody and there is no further threat to the public, the WCSO said.

“The Weber County Attorney’s Office Critical Incident Team is actively involved in investigating this incident.”