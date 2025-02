SNOWBIRD, Utah, Feb. 10, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to Gephardt Daily that a search operation is underway after an avalanche in the area of Snowbird.

Deputy Arlen Bennett, SLCSO, said he could not confirm at this point if anyone is believed missing or trapped under the snow.

Bennett said the avalanche was reported at 1:46 p.m. Monday.

