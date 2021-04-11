Rescue teams’ searchlight guides stranded hikers to safety in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, April 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Search & Rescue crews were called out to help two stranded climbers Friday night.

“They set out around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon to climb a route known as the School Room in Little Cottonwood Canyon,” the SLCSR Facebook page says.

“They completed the 5-pitch route late in the evening and didn’t know the decent route or have adequate light to be able to find the rappel stations to get back off the route in the dark.”

A SAR team that was familiar with the route use a high-powered search light to locate the hikers and lit their path for a safe return.

“Everyone was safely off the mountain around 2 a.m.,” the search and rescue crew said.