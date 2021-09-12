Search team attempts to recover body in Little Cottonwood Canyon

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
UHP helicopter search
File photo: Gephardt Daily/Monico Garza/SLCScanner

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Members of Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team are attempting to recover the body of a possible fallen hiker in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

First responders were notified of the incident in area known as the China Wall about 2:39 p.m. on Sunday.

The recovery effort is taking area place in extremely steep terrain and a Department of Public Safety helicopter has been called in to assist in the operation.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details become available.

The red pinpoint shows the approximate search area. Image: Google Maps

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here