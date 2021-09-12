Search team attempts to recover body in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Members of Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team are attempting to recover the body of a possible fallen hiker in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

First responders were notified of the incident in area known as the China Wall about 2:39 p.m. on Sunday.

The recovery effort is taking area place in extremely steep terrain and a Department of Public Safety helicopter has been called in to assist in the operation.

