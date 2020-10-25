Search teams help minors who spent freezing night in Big Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews assisted a sick camper at White Pine Lake in Big Cottonwood Canyon early Friday morning.

Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue was called out at approximately 6:20 a.m., said a Facebook post.

“Two campers, both minors, had headed to the lake Thursday night,” the Facebook post said. “Due to the cold temps they were unable to cook dinner that night and one of them started vomiting overnight. They had started to hike out in the early morning, and two SAR teams were able to meet up with the pair, get them warmed up, and back to the trailhead were he was treated by Unified Fire Authority paramedics.”

The rescue took around two hours and 20 minutes total.

“The temperature was in the twenties in the parking lot, and it is going to get colder this weekend,” the post said.

“Fall is here, be sure to carry warm clothing with you if you get out this weekend. A simple mistake on a hike could be very unpleasant if you are not prepared.”