Search to continue Saturday for teens missing at Utah Lake

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, May 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The search will continue Saturday for two young women who have been missing since they went for an outing at Utah Lake on Wednesday.

The search for Priscilla Bienkowski, 18, and Sophia Hernandez, 17, will resume at 8 a.m. from Lincoln Beach Marina, said a tweet from Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff’s spokesman.

It is believed the teens were planning to use an inflatable device designed for pool use to float on the lake when they were last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Strong winds came up, creating high waves and turbulence on the lake. The same conditions presented a challenge to searchers who went out at about 8 p.m. Wednesday after the girls’ parents reported them missing. Officers who were near the lake at the time described the conditions as “fierce.”

