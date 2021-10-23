Search underway for 13-year-old after boat capsizes on Fish Lake in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Sevier County Sheriff’s Office and additional agencies are searching for a young teen who was in a boat that capsized at Fish Lake early Friday morning.

According to a Friday night news release from the sheriff’s office, a father and his 13-year-old son had been night fishing with a friend. They dropped the friend off at 3:30 a.m. Friday and went back out to fish.

“Just before 8:00 am some fishermen could hear someone yelling for help,” the news release says. “They located the father and were able to get him to shore. He has been taken to Sevier Valley hospital to be treated for exposure and hypothermia.”

The man’s son still has not been located.

Resources from Sevier County, Utah UHP/DPS dive team, the state fire marshal’s office, and Utah State Parks are on site actively searching, the news release says.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.