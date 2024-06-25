Search underway for 2 people missing from Grand County’s Steel Bender trail

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, June 25, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A search is underway in Grand County for an overdue male and female, whose utility terrain vehicle was found abandoned in the Steel Bender Trail area, southeast of Moab.

The discovery of the UTV was reported on Monday, June 24, says a news release issued Tuesday by the Grand County Sheriff‘s Office.

The resources being used in the response and search include ground search teams, helicopters, dogs and other specialized equipment, the GCSO statement says.

Agencies involved include Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, the National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, Mesa County Search and Rescue, San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, the Utah Department of Public Safety, Classic Air Medical and the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

“Our top priority remains the swift and safe resolution of this situation,” the GCSO statement says. “We would like to thank the public for any assistance and its cooperation in staying clear of the area. We will provide more information when it becomes available.”

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is “asking the public to avoid the Steel Bender Trail area while the search is ongoing,” it added.

“If the public would like to assist by providing food or drinks for the search teams, they can contact the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.”

Gephardt Daily will share updates as information is released.