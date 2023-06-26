Search underway for boy, 14, missing from Hyrum State Park

HYRUM, Utah, June 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Cache County officials are searching for a 14-year-old boy who went missing Sunday at Hyrum State Park.

Conner Bowden was last seen about 2:30 p.m. at the Hyrum Dam day beach area, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

Conner is described as white, 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a gray tank top, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Utah Department of Public Safety dive team and Utah State Parks officials are assisting the sheriff’s office in the search, the release states.

Anyone with information about Conner’s whereabouts since 2:30 p.m. are asked to call 435-753-7555.