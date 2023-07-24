Search underway for man accused of assaulting woman in Beaver County

MINERSVILLE, Utah, July 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Beaver County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman after hiding in the back seat of her car Sunday night.

The woman called 911 about 11:20 p.m. to report she had been assaulted by a man armed with a gun and knife who “appeared in the back of her car,” Beaver County Sheriff Cody Black stated in a news release.

The woman told dispatchers she was heading home following work in Beaver when a man wearing a face covering and dark clothing assaulted her, the release states.

The woman “stated she had been assaulted and was on a dirt road but didn’t know exactly where,” Black said.

The sheriff’s office located the woman via the 911 mapping system and determined she was in an area north of Minsersville in southeastern Beaver County.

“When the deputies arrived, they found the victim extremely frightened, upset and injured,” Black said.

The woman was taken to Beaver Valley Hospital, according to the sheriff’s office, though the extent of her injuries was not disclosed.

The Beaver County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, K-9 units from neighboring agencies and a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter responded to search for the man, according to the sheriff’s office.

“An extensive search was done by air and ground assets, but nothing has been located at this time,” Black said Monday afternoon.

The woman described the man as dark-complected, the news release states.

The sheriff’s office has asked anyone with information pertinent to the assault to call 911.

“Due to the number of calls we are receiving, we ask that you only call if you have pertinent information or witness suspicious activity that may be related to this case,” Black said.

“For safety reasons, we would ask for you to be vigilant and constantly aware of your surroundings, and do not hesitate to call 911 if you find yourself in an emergency situation,” the sheriff said.