Search underway for overdue hiker in Zion National Park

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah, Sept. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A search is underway for an overdue hiker in Zion National Park on Thursday morning.

“Canyon Overlook trail is temporarily closed; active search and rescue for an overdue hiker,” said a tweet from the park in Springdale. “We will post updates as they become available.”

Canyon Overlook trail is in the Upper East Canyon just to the east of the Zion-Mount Carmel tunnel on State Route 9.

