Search underway in Ogden for missing, endangered man

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A search is underway for a man missing in Ogden who disappeared while under emotional duress.

Alex Larson was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday in Ogden. He left his residence on foot, and did not take money or his phone. It is believed he may have gone onto the 29th Street Trail, but his family says he could be anywhere. Family members say he had expressed an intent to harm himself prior to his disappearance.

Larson is described as 5 feet 10 inches and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt and gray shorts. He wears glasses, and has a short, dark blond beard.

Concerned family and friends have organized searches, and are working closely with the Ogden City Police Department. To reach the OCPD with tips, call 801-395-8221.