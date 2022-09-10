Second attempted kidnapping reported in Layton this week

LAYTON, Utah, Sept. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Friday morning Layton police reported the second attempted child kidnapping this week.

Both incidents involved adult males with differing descriptions approaching children alone and asking them to get into their vehicles, according to the department post on social media. “We are asking for anyone with information regarding the two incidents to contact Layton PD at 801-497-8300. We also want to release this information to raise public awareness and encourage our community members to continue to be vigilant and teach our kids how to keep themselves safe.”

The incidents:

9/9/22 – 2450 North Church Street – case # 22-23508

“At approximately 10:15 a.m. this morning, a juvenile female taking out the trash was approached by a 20 -30 year old Hispanic or black male in a white passenger vehicle, described as possibly a Crown Victoria. The male waved for the juvenile to get into his car and she ran back inside the house. The male was last seen driving at a fast pace south on Church Street from 2400 North.”

9/7/22 – South Kimball Dr – case # 22-23349

“At approximately 1600 hours (4 p.m.) an older white male wearing a black hat and sunglasses approached a young boy walking his dog and asked him to get into the vehicle. The boy ran away and the male left the area driving a black SUV, believed to be a Jeep Cherokee. It’s reported there is a LA Dodgers logo sticker in the right corner of the rear window.”

Again, if you have any information please contact the Layton Police Department at 801-497-8300 and reference the above case numbers.