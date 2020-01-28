Second cadet at the Utah Military Academy in Riverdale who died from flu identified

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 27, 2020, (Gephardt Daily) — The second cadet from a charter school in Riverdale who died from the flu over the weekend has been identified.

The students, who were cadets at Utah Military Academy, had different strains of influenza.

One cadet was identified Saturday as Braxton Graham.

According to a GoFundMe page, the second cadet was Jaime Navaro. As of Monday at 5:15 p.m., the GoFundMe page has raised $8,105 of a goal of $10,000 goal.

The page says: Our dear friend and co-worker’s son, Jaime Navaro, lost his brief, but valiant struggle against flu and serious infection at Primary Children’s Hospital on Friday, Jan. 24. Jaime was only 16 years old.

Your donations will help them to pay for the extensive medical bills and funeral expenses.

We greatly appreciate any assistance you can provide, both large and small. To help get the word out, you can share the link to your Facebook Timeline.

Graham’s GoFundMe page said he came down with the flu and pneumonia on Jan. 17, then seemed to be improving until Friday, when he was rushed to the local hospital emergency room and then was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital, where he died of septic shock and cardiac arrest.

Officials at Utah Military Academy, a free public charter school for grades 7-12, have indicated that the school is working with Weber-Morgan Health Department in the investigation into these flu-caused deaths.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.