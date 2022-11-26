Second county issues alert on woman ten days missing now

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. Nov. 26 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Following an initial missing person alert by Utah officials last week, Colorado authorities this week issued new details on a 70-year-old woman missing since Nov. 15.

“The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has obtained photos from the Dollar General in Fruita of Melissa Gonzales seven hours before she went missing,” reads a post issued on social media Tuesday by the Mesa sheriff in Colorado. Fruita is a few miles east of Grand Junction, Colo.

“The photos show Ms. Gonzales entering the store wearing the same clothing she was wearing when she went missing. The other photo is of the rear of her 2007 blue Honda Element with a sticker located on the lower right-hand side above the bumper. The only description available of the sticker is there is a ‘star’ on it.”

On Nov. 17 the Grand County Sheriff’s Office in Moab, Utah, (Grand County is adjacent to Mesa County, separated by the Ut.-Colo. state line) posted an alert requesting the public’s help in locating Gonzales. “Ms. Gonzales is approximately 70 years of age, 100 lbs., 5’01”, with green eyes and grey hair. We believe Ms. Gonzales may be in the Thompson Springs or Cisco (Utah) area.

“The vehicle Ms. Gonzales is driving is a blue 2007 Honda Element with Colorado plates. Plate number is BQW808. Her car was last seen on Tuesday (Nov. 15) in Grand Junction.”

The Mesa sheriff’s post Tuesday said “Melissa Gonzales was last seen leaving the 29 Mile Apartments in Grand Junction at approximately 5:30 pm on Tuesday, November 15. Later that evening she was possibly traveling on I-70 near the Utah border between the hours of 10:00 pm – 11:00 pm.

“If you or anyone you know was traveling along that same route and remembers seeing her vehicle please report any information immediately to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at 970-242-6707.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office in Utah asks “Please contact our office at (435)259-8115 if you have seen, heard, come in contact, or know her whereabouts