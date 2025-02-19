Second driver charged after 2023 Eagle Mountain road rage deaths

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Feb. 18, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A second driver has been charged after a 2023 road rage homicide that killed two people.

Michaela Himmelberger, 47, of Holladay, and Rodney Michael Salm, 48, of Salt Lake City, both died at the scene after they were struck, head on, by Peterson Drew Matheson, now 31.

In November of last year, Matheson took a plea deal and admitted guilt to two counts of manslaughter, a third-degree felony.

Officials say Matheson struck and killed driver Salm and passenger Himmelberger while jockeying to pass Michael Alan Landen, now 42 and facing a possible trial.

According to witnesses on the scene, Matheson had been trying to pass Landen, who was driving a Nissan Maxima, but Landen kept moving his vehicle to block Matheson from passing.

The Porsche Photo Utah County Sheriffs Office

The final time Matheson and Landen bumped vehicles, Matheson lost control of his pickup and collided with the Porsche carrying Salm and Himmelberger.

Landen is now being investigated for alleged crimes of two counts of negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor, and reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor.