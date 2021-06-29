Second driver dead after head-on collision Friday in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police officials in West Valley City have confirmed a second person is dead after a head-on collision Friday morning near 5600 West and 2400 South.

According to West Valley City PD, the crash happened at about 6 a.m. Friday when a vehicle heading south on 5600 West drove into oncoming traffic.

The driver whose vehicle went left of center died in the crash. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

That second drive has since died from the critical injuries, West Valley City Police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku confirmed on Tuesday.

The names of the victims have not been released.