Second man in one day found unconscious in Ogden Canyon hot pots

OGDEN CANYON, Utah, Jan. 30, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — For the second time in a matter of hours, emergency responders are on the scene Tuesday of an unconscious man found in the hot pots in Ogden Canyon.

The small geothermal ponds on private property are a local attraction, but have produced two rescue calls this day.

“For the second time today deputies are on scene of an unconscious individual at the hot pots in Ogden Canyon,” the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said on social media Tuesday night. Both directions of Ogden Canyon will be closed as the patient is hoisted out by the Ogden Fire Department. This closure is expected to last for approximately one hour, the sheriff’s office said.

“We would like to take this time to remind everyone the hot pots are on private property and posted as no trespassing. You could be cited for trespassing if found down there.” There was no word on the man’s condition.

Emergency responders were able to revive a man found unconscious there earlier Tuesday when at 2:45 p.m. Weber sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of mile marker 9 on Highway 39 in Ogden Canyon on a report of an unconscious male, the sheriff’s office said on social media.

“Witnesses reported finding a male unconscious in the water and pulled him to the bank.”

Medical personnel arrived on scene and provided care to the 33-year-old patient who regained consciousness, the release said.

Deputies assisted with traffic control while fire department personnel hoisted the male from the bank of the river to the highway, the man then transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

The highway was closed in both directions for about an hour, Sheriff’s Sgt. Sean Endsley said, while crews worked to assist the man and haul him up the embankment.

The recovery was complicated because the terrain did not allow a simple carry with a stretcher, the public information officer said.

The actions of the witnesses who came across the man in the Ogden River were crucial in the incident, Endsley said.

“We appreciate when people jump in and do the right thing.”

The identity of the patient was not being released pending notifications, he said.