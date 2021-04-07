Second of 2 missing boys found safe in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, April 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The second of two boys who went missing last Wednesday in Memory Grove Park has been located.

“Our missing juvenile, Kevin, has been located and is safe,” says a statement issued at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday by the Unified Police Department. “Thank you!!!”

Kevin Iteriteka, 11, and Skyler Shipp, 13, went missing after a trip to the park, at Canyon Road in Salt Lake City at 8 p.m.

Shippe was found yesterday, according to a Monday night tweet from the the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office.