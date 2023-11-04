Second pedestrian killed in same St. George intersection since Wednesday

“Obviously, we need you to stay away from this area and avoid it. Please respect the situation and let us do our job safely without distraction.

“We also ask that you refrain from all criticism and wait for more information. This will be an active investigation with the St. George Police Dept. Accident Reconstruction Team leading the investigation.”

Wednesday night at roughly the same time and place an adult female was struck and killed bringing the same closures of Bluff from 400 N to 600 N.

Police said at the time the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. =

Anyone with information in either tragedy can contact the department at 435-627-4300.