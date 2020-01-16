Second person killed by Trax train in one day; both deaths believed ‘intentional’ by victims

DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A second person has died Wednesday after being struck by a Trax train.

Both deaths are believed are believed to have been intended by the victims, Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky said.

“At 6:10 pm a trespasser on UTA’s alignment was struck by a south bound TRAX train,” he said. “Medical personnel responded immediately and found the individual deceased.”

The Wednesday evening incident occurred at 11796 S. 700 East. A bus/van bridge has been set up to shuttle passengers between the Sandy Civic and Draper stations, the UTA statement says.

“As this once again appears to be an intentional act on the part of the person trespassing on the alignment, UTA will have no further comment.”

The first incident happened 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at 820 N. 2340 West, Provo.

“It did not occur at a station but took place at a remote location between the Orem and Provo stations,” Arky wrote after that incident.

“As there is no identification on the body, the deceased male age is estimated to be between his late 30s and early 40s. Since this has been deemed an intentional act by the person trespassing UTA will not be releasing any further information other than the name of the individual once that is determined.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on these stories has information is released.