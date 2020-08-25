Secondary water to be turned off temporarily for some Riverton homes, businesses

RIVERTON, Utah, Aug. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Some Riverton homes and businesses will be without secondary water for two or three days due to a leak in the water main line.

A Facebook post from Riverton City said: “A leak in a secondary water main line necessitates that secondary water be shut off for a portion of the city, starting Wednesday, Aug. 26. The shutoff impacts residents and businesses located in Zone 4, as shown on the map, which includes the neighborhoods of Canyonview and Western Springs. Service in other zones is not impacted.”

It is anticipated that work will take two or three days to complete.

“Crews will work swiftly to ensure that secondary water service can be restored as soon as possible,” the post said.

