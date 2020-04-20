Section of Main Street in Bountiful closed due to gas leak

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, April 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A section of Main Street in Bountiful is closed Monday morning due to a gas leak.

A tweet from South Davis Metro Fire at 9:30 a.m. said Main Street is closed between 200 North and Center Street.

“All business are closed from 200 North to Center on Main Street,” a follow-up tweet said. “The broken gas line is at 100 North Main. Please avoid the area.”

The cause of the leak is under investigation.

