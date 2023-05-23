Section of Nebo Loop Scenic Byway washes away in Payson Canyon

PAYSON CANYON, Utah, May 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Nebo Loop Scenic Byway was damaged Monday after a section of the road washed away about nine miles up Payson Canyon.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said fast-running water washed away a section of Nebo Loop Road near the turnoff to Pete Winward Reservoir.

Payson Canyon roads in the area typically are open by Memorial Day, according to the sheriff’s office.

Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest officials say the road damage will delay that opening by about two weeks.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.

This is 9 miles up Payson Canyon – Nebo Loop Scenic Byway. Canyon roads usually open by Memorial Day. @UWCNF says expect a two week delay because of problems like this. This location is just below the Pete Windward turnoff. pic.twitter.com/zuAAUN5yvU — Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) May 23, 2023