Self-proclaimed millionaire allegedly held woman against her will for weeks in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A self-proclaimed millionaire has been arrested after allegedly holding a woman against her will in Salt Lake County for several weeks.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said the 39-year-old suspect, which Gephardt Daily is not identifying at this time, is facing charges of:

Aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony

5 counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Assault, a class B misdemeanor

The arresting officer from Salt Lake City Police Department was dispatched Tuesday to a house in the area of 500 S. 1400 West.

“Information from dispatch was that the victim was being held against her will by the A/P (accused person) and that she had been threatened with a handgun,” the arresting officer wrote. “Upon arrival I spoke to the complainant who stated the victim had texted him begging for help and that she was scared for her life. I went to the front door of the residence and the A/P answered the door. He had his hand in his hoodie pocket and I could see the outline of a handgun which he was holding onto.”

The officer ordered the suspect to put his hands in the air and he complied; he then was detained.

“The victim appeared to be injured, she had heavy bruising around both eyes and she stated her ribs were hurting and that she had difficulty breathing,” the statement said. “She stated that over a period of several weeks she was threatened to be killed and was assaulted. During this time she was unable to leave or go anywhere freely without the A/P. She also stated that today she was assaulted six separate times. On two occasions she was strangled… nearly losing consciousness…

“At another point in time the A/P grabbed the victim and held a knife to her throat,” the statement said. “Again at another point in time the A/P grabbed a knife and carved the number six into the victim’s left hand stating that she had six months to love him or be killed. And lastly at some point during the day the victim stated the A/P grabbed a gun and pointed it at her head.” She also stated that she was hit with a belt and beaten, causing the injuries to her face.

The suspect was read his Miranda rights and declined to answer questions. He was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for high blood pressure. “While at the hospital without asking any questions the A/P uttered that he did strangle the victim but that it was during consensual sex,” the statement said.

The victim told officers she was scared for her life. “The suspect had in his possession many firearms and has access to a large amount of money to gain access to more firearms if he chooses,” the statement said. “The A/P also threatened to go to Mexico and chop up the victim’s brother. The A/P also threatened to rape the victim’s mother.”

The suspect has another home in Arizona that he was allegedly planning on taking the victim to Tuesday before the police arrived. “The A/P also stated he is a millionaire giving him access to flights and other means of travel which would enable him to flee,” the statement said.

The suspect is being held without bail at Salt Lake County Jail.