Semi cab catches fire, sparks small brush fire in Carbon County

WELLINGTON, Utah, May 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from several agencies responded to a semitrailer fire that sparked a brush fire Monday afternoon in Carbon County.

Crews responded about 12:45 p.m. to a semi on fire on U.S. 191 near Wellington, the Wellington Fire Department stated on its Facebook page. The cab was fully engulfed and started a small brush fire, the post states.

Crews were able to extinguish the semi and brush fires. No one was injured, officials said.

Fire crews from Price, Helper and East Carbon also responded, the post states.