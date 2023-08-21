Semi cab pulling horse trailer rolls, blocking SB lanes on west I-215

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Southbound traffic on west Interstate 215 was blocked for multiple hours early Monday after an accident involving a semi truck cab pulling a loaded horse trailer.

The accident happened at about 700 North on I-215, and the cab and trailer both overturned, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily.

They “were blocking all southbound lanes,” Roden told Gephardt Daily. “They did for several hours. There were two occupants in the truck. One was transported with minor injuries.

“The horses had some minor injuries, but it did not appear serious. They finally got the road opened early this morning.”

According to information from the scene, there were as many has five horses in the trailer.