Semi carrying chocolate rolls on EB I-80 in Summit County, closes roadway

PARK CITY, Utah, July 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City Fire District has responded to the scene of a semi rollover on eastbound Interstate 80, near mile marker 147.

“The freeway is completely blocked at this time,” says a statement posted at 1:41 p.m. Sunday on the PCFD Facebook page.

“No injuries reported. No hazmat concerns, the semi was hauling chocolate.”

Resources responding included engine 27, medic ambulance 37 and Utah Highway Patrol troopers, the statement says.

The Utah Department of Transportation website said at 2:12 p.m. that the roadway was expected to be closed for at least another hour. To check the site for updates, click here.

The UDOT site suggests drivers take Interstate 84 as an alternate route.