Semi collides with farm tractor on NB I-15 near Garland

GARLAND, Utah, April 15, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A collision of two large vehicles in Box Elder County, near Garland, caused no reported injuries but closed an Interstate 15 traffic lane for cleanup.

“There was a farm tractor in the right shoulder, but partially blocking the right lane northbound,” Lt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, said in a message to Gephardt Daily.

“A semi came up from behind and tried to swerve, but hit the back of it. It separated the cab of the truck from the semi. Luckily no injuries. The tractor is out of traffic on the right. They have the left lane closed NB to clean up the semi.”

Roden said around 3 p.m. that the cleanup was expected to take about two hours.