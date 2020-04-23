Semi crash on 1-80 slows traffic near Utah-Wyoming border

UTAH/WYOMING border, April 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting a major crash just east of the Utah border, at Interstate 80 Wyoming milepost 1 Thursday morning.

The accident and cleanup are affecting traffic in both states on Thursday morning.

“Emergency crews continue to investigate a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial truck in the area of milepost 1 on Interstate 80,” a 9:39 a.m. WHP tweet says.

“Traffic is slow in this area, so please slow down.”