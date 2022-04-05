Semi crash on I-80 causing travel delays near Utah-Nevada border

WENDOVER, Utah, April 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A crash involving a semi on westbound Interstate 80 about two miles east of Wendover is causing travel delays near the Utah-Nevada border, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The crash has reduced westbound travel on I-80 to one lane while troopers investigate the cause, UHP tweeted at 10:08 p.m. Monday.

“Slow down and give room to first responders as they investigate the crash,” UHP said in the tweet.

The closure was expected to last two to three hours, according to UHP.

