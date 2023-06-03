Semi crashing through Utah homes caught on camera

GARDEN CITY, Utah, June 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi truck crashed into a housing development Thursday, with multiple witnesses posting on social media.

Rich County emergency dispatch confirmed the crash at 20 S. Bear Lake Blvd. in Garden City shortly before 7 pm. and deployment of an AirMed medical helicopter to transport at least one injured person.

“Tayson and I were at the Chevron, when this truck goes flying by with its horn blaring and smoke coming off the trailer,” Jody Konerko posted.

“We both hopped into the truck and headed down to see if we could help if there was a need. The driver was out and walking around, but it looked pretty grim for the passenger. Hope she’s okay. She missed hitting anyone thank God because it was way busy down at the intersection.”

“Literally never been in so much shock that semi went right past us and threw a house and into another house hope everyone’s alright that was literally the craziest thing I ever seen,” said Kayden Mason.

“Heard an other truck lost its breaks in Garden City…. I pray no one was in this condo and people aren’t hurt,” wrote Maylinda Phelps. “Update 2 females from the semi are being life flighted out.”

Gephardt Daily will update the story as information becomes available.