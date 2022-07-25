Semi driver critically injured, airlifted to hospital after rollover near Nephi

NEPHI, Utah, July 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver of a semi was critically injured when his truck ran off the road south of Nephi on Monday morning.

The crash occurred at 4:25 a.m. on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 216.

“A semi that was hauling household appliances overturned and was blocking all of the NB lanes,” says a statement issued by Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol.

“The driver was in critical condition and was airlifted from the scene. They opened the right lane just after 7,” Roden said, adding the left lane opened about three hours later.

“We suspect he fell asleep… ran off road to the right. Rolled when he was coming back on the road.”

