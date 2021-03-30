Semi driver dead after parked truck rolls over him in south Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Utah County, March 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver is dead after his semi, parked just off U.S. 6, began to sink into the soft ground on one side, and rolled over him.

The incident took place two miles south of the Route 96 turnoff, Lt. Nick Street, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily. The location is a few miles north of the Carbon County border. The driver parked just off the road, in the lot of an abandoned gas station.

The driver had parked on an incline, and the truck began to tip over has the driver tried to exit the cab, Street said.

“When he got out, it started to roll down an embankment,” Street said. “He tried to get back into the cab, but he slipped and fell under the truck as it rolled.”

The driver died at the scene. No information has been released regarding his identity.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.