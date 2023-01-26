Semi driver dead after rig hits barrier, rolls in Juab County

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver of a semi-truck died Wednesday night when his rig struck a barrier and rolled onto its left side.

The accident happened at about 9:21 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15, near mile marker 204, a statement from Utah Highway Patrol says. That marker is a few miles north of Scipio, in Juab County.

“The semi drifted off the road’s left side, striking the cable barrier,” the UHP news release says. “The semi then traveled down the cable barrier until it rolled onto its left side.

“The restrained driver sustained critical injuries as the semi slid on its side. The 60-year-old male driver was pronounced dead by EMS on the scene.”

Troopers are investigating what potentially caused the driver, in a Freightliner tractor and trailer, to leave the roadway, the news release says.

The Northbound lanes were restricted for approximately two hours during the investigation.