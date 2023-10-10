Semi driver dead after trailer spins, spills fuel cargo in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi truck pulling a fuel tanker lost control Tuesday afternoon, and the man driving the rig died from his injuries.

The accident happened at about 12:30 p.m. on westbound Interstate 84, near milepost 117, Sgt. Camron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily.

“The vehicle lost control and the trailer started to spin,” Roden’s message said. “The truck rolled and the tank on the truck itself became disconnected. The trailer also rolled and is on its side. The truck was hauling fuel. The fuel has leaked and is continuing to leak.

“The adult male driver sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.”

Roden said just before 5 p.m. that I-84 was closed in both directions, including both the frontage roads “due to the fuel spill. It is unknown at this point when it will reopen.”