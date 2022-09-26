Semi driver killed in Utah County rollover, fire

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi-truck driver who was hauling a box trailer died Monday morning in a Utah County rollover accident that resulted in a vehicle fire.

The accident happened just before 7 a.m. Monday on U.S. 6, in the area of mile marker 185, southwest of Spanish Fork.

“For unknown reasons, the semi failed to negotiate the left-hand downhill curve and drove into the concrete barrier on the right edge of the roadway,” a Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

“The impact displaced the barrier, and the semi slid along the top of the barrier before rolling onto the north side of the road.

“The tractor caught fire and burned the cab down to the bare metal. The driver (single occupant) was killed in the incident.”

No information about the driver has been released.

The westbound lanes of U.S. 6 were closed after the crash, “and traffic was alternated around the crash scene,” the UHP statement says. Lanes going both directions were opened at about 11 a.m., when the roadway was cleared.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as it is released.