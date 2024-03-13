Semi driver suffers minor injuries after Wasatch County rollover of truck hauling fries

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, March 13, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi driver suffered only minor injuries Tuesday afternoon when the truck rolled onto its side.

The incident happened at about 1:05 p.m. near milepost 24 on westbound State Route 189, close to Deer Creek Reservoir, in Wasatch County.

The semi was hauling fries, a Utah Highway Patrol statement says, but the cargo did not spill.

“The truck and trailer has rolled onto its side on the shoulder of the westbound lanes,” it says. “Minor injuries are reported but no other vehicles are involved.”

Traffic was alternated to allow drivers to pass the scene until the truck could be cleared.