Semi fire blocks westbound traffic on I-80 at milepost 130

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi tractor caught on fire Tuesday night on westbound Interstate 80.

The incident is at milepost 130, and the westbound lanes are closed at milepost 132. It’s expected that one lane will be open by about 10 p.m.

“They were able to separate the load,” Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Roden told Gephardt Daily. “The driver was not injured.”

It isn’t yet known what caused the semi to ignite.

