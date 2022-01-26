Semi fire blocks westbound traffic on I-80 at milepost 130




I80 Parleys Canyon WB @ East Quarry MP 130.38 SL. Photo: UDOT

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi tractor caught on fire Tuesday night on westbound Interstate 80.

The incident is at milepost 130, and the westbound lanes are closed at milepost 132. It’s expected that one lane will be open by about 10 p.m.

“They were able to separate the load,” Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Roden told Gephardt Daily. “The driver was not injured.”

It isn’t yet known what caused the semi to ignite.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.

