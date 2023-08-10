Semi fire challenges 4 fire trucks, multiple agencies in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A semitrailer caught fire early Wednesday morning, drawing multiple fire units as the blaze spread to nearby brush and two power poles.

The fire was reported just before 1 a.m. on Interstate 15 northbound at mile marker 32, the Hurricane Valley Fire Department said in a press release Wednesday on social media.

“Crews were notified prior to arrival that a semi-truck carrying solar panels was on fire and was spreading to the surrounding brush and vegetation.

“Upon arrival crews were met with heavy involvement of the semi-truck itself and the fire was also burning the front portion of the cargo trailer.”

Because of the size of the fire, HVFD said, and the remote area, two water tenders were dispatched to the scene to help supply water to the engines and brush trucks fighting the fires. Mile marker 22 on I-15 is located near Pintura, between Cedar City and St. George, according to UDOT maps.

In addition to the water trucks, four fire trucks responded to the blaze, which damaged two power poles. No injuries were reported. Investigation has yet to determine a cause.

“We appreciate the teamwork from New Harmony Fire, Utah Highway Patrol, UDOT Incident Management Team, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.”