Semi fire damages its load of cars and a hillside in Brigham City

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A pre-dawn fire Wednesday involving a semi-truck pulling six vehicles in a car hauler caused nearly a quarter million dollars in damage.

Brigham City Fire Department crews responding to the 4:21 a.m. conflagration on 1100 South just west of its intersection with US 89 found the fire had spread from the roadway up the neighboring hillside, according to a press release on social media.

“The engine company initiated a quick-fire attack to extinguish the spreading brush fire,” according to the Facebook post. “Fire crews then extinguished the trailer and its cargo of six cars.”

The fire damaged four of the six cars in the hauler the semi was pulling. Damage was estimated at $215,000.

The hillside fire was confined to heavy brush but the crash and fire scene is in the midst of Brigham City’s busiest commercial district.

No injuries were reported.

The Willard City Fire Department assisted and police from Brigham City, Perry and the Utah Highway Patrol were on scene.