Semi fire shuts down 2 right lanes of I-15 northbound at milepost 288

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, May 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The two right lanes on northbound Interstate 15 are closed at mile marker 288 Friday evening because of a semi fire.

Utah Highway Patrol tweeted just after 7 p.m. that the truck was able to detach from the trailer. The rig was hauling watermelons.

No one was injured, the tweet said. The right lanes are expected to be closed for about three hours while Utah Department of Transportation inspects for damages.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.