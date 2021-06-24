Semi hangs over highway overpass, closes ramps near Salt Lake International Airport

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, June 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Roads have been shut down in the area of I-215 West northbound and I-80 westbound after a semi jackknifed and was hanging over traffic.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily the truck was traveling northbound on I-215 West and was going to go westbound on I-80. The incident occurred at mile post 21.

“That’s a flyover ramp and he lost control on the ramp and the trailer ended up going up onto the barrier,” Roden said.

Neither the driver or the passenger in the semi was injured and they were able to exit the vehicle safely.

“It sounds like they pretty well secured the vehicle so it’s not going to go over and they’ve actually kind of pulled it back onto the roadway again,” Roden said.

Initially, numerous ramps were closed including northbound I-215 West to westbound I-80, westbound I-80 to southbound I-215 West, eastbound I-80 to northbound I-215 West, and the Redwood Road onramp to I-215 southbound. Roden said that as of 4:30 p.m., the latter three ramps are being opened back up, while the northbound I-215 West to westbound I-80 is likely to reopen by 6 p.m.

Roden added there was no Hazmat response needed as a result of the incident.

There was a similar accident Thursday morning, when a semi-truck ended up dangling off a traffic barrier on the southbound Interstate 15 ramp in Davis County.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.