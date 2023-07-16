Semi hauling apples catches fire, closes I-84 in Morgan County

MORGAN, Utah, July 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — No one was injured when a semitrailer hauling apples caught fire Saturday afternoon in Morgan County.

Fire officials said the semi was traveling east on Interstate 84 when the trailer caught fire near Taggart’s Grill in Morgan.

“[But] the driver did not notice other drivers trying to flag him down until he passed Croyden,” the Mountain Green Fire Protection District stated on social media. “By then, the trailer box was ablaze. The cargo of apples quickly was consumed.”

Fire crews from Morgan and North Summit also responded to extinguish the blaze.

“The fire did not extend to the grass, which would have compounded the incident as the hillside is very steep would have caused significant fire development,” the post states.

Eastbound I-84 was closed for about an hour while crews extinguished the fire.