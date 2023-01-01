Semi hits multiple bison near Yellowstone National Park, killing 13

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana, Dec. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple bison were hit by a semitrailer Wednesday evening, including 13 that police say were either killed or had to be euthanized due to severe injuries.

The semi was traveling on U.S. 191 about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when it hit the bison, according to a news release from the West Yellowstone Police Department. Police say bison frequent the U.S. 191 corridor between West Yellowstone and the junction with U.S. 287.

Weather conditions at the time dictated “traveling below the posted speed limit,” though “speed may not necessarily have been a factor in this accident,” according to the news release.

“In the winter months, [bison] are most often found near paved roadways and snowmobile trails due to these areas being easier for them to travel. This often puts them near or on the highway and in the path of vehicles,” the release states.

“We deal with wildlife being struck and killed on the roadways in our area on a regular basis due to the abundance of wildlife in our area in our close proximity to Yellowstone National Park. We are always saddened by any of these incidents, particularly when so many animals are lost.”

Police initially said two other vehicles were involved in the crashes that killed the bison, but it was later determined those were secondary accidents.

West Yellowstone police advise motorists to not drive faster than they can stop within the distance that their headlights project, noting that stopping distance on snow-covered and icy roads is dramatically different from dry pavement.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Yellowstone National Park, Hebgen Basin Fire Department and Montana Department of Transportation assisted with the incident. The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.