Semi jackknifes on I-15 near Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Feb. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are cleaning up after a semi jackknifed near Cedar City Sunday morning.

A tweet from Utah Highway Patrol at noon said: “Troopers down near Cedar City were pretty busy with slide-offs after some freezing fog impacted the roadways for a short time this morning. This jackknifed semi that slid into the median of I-15 near mile marker 47 was one of them.”

Drivers in the area may encounter delays both northbound and southbound as crews work to clean up the mess, a follow-up tweet said.

“Currently, there is minimal impact to traffic,” the tweet added. “When we arrived on scene the driver was nowhere to be found. They may have gone to the hospital with a passerby, or fled the scene. We will definitely track them down either way and determine if something nefarious was amiss.”

