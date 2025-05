SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, May 24, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The San Juan County Sheriff‘s Office dealt with a major problem Thursday when a semi-truck rollover blocked the roadway until specialized equipment to clear the cargo.

Only one lane remained open during the hours until the road could be cleared of what appeared to be a giant metal tube. The trailer came to rest, wheels up, on the roadway.

There were no injuries reported in the case.