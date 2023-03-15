Semi rollover blocks traffic in Price Canyon on US-6

PRICE CANYON, Utah, Mar. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi-truck rollover crash Wednesday morning is blocking traffic in both directions on US Highway 6.

According to a message posted on social media by the Utah Highway Patrol, the rollover happened at milepost 222 “and will take 5 hours to clear due to a hazardous load.”

“Plan travel to avoid this route. More information will follow,” the UHP statement said.

There have been no reports of injuries thus far, and no word on what caused the crash.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.